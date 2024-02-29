Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: UC San Diego 19-9, Cal-Baker. 11-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC San Diego Tritons and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at Icardo Center. UC San Diego has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UC San Diego ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 92-88 win over the Anteaters. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. came into Saturday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. Everything went their way against the Aggies on Saturday as the Roadrunners made off with a 75-56 win.

The Tritons pushed their record up to 19-9 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.6 points per game. As for the Roadrunners, their win bumped their record up to 11-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: UC San Diego have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Cal-Baker., though, as they've been averaging only 4.5 threes per game. Given UC San Diego's sizable advantage in that area, the Roadrunners will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

UC San Diego is a solid 6-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UC San Diego.