Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 6-9, Cal Baptist 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Fowler Events Center. Cal Baptist will be strutting in after a win while Abilene Chr. will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cal Baptist had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Texans by a score of 77-63 on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 8 on the offensive boards, as Cal Baptist did.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Antelopes on Thursday and fell 74-64. Abilene Chr. has struggled against Grand Canyon recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Lancers' win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Wildcats, they bumped their record down to 6-9 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Cal Baptist was able to grind out a solid win over Abilene Chr. in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 69-62. Will Cal Baptist repeat their success, or does Abilene Chr. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cal Baptist.