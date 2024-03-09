Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Grand Canyon 26-4, Cal Baptist 15-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Grand Canyon has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fowler Events Center. Cal Baptist took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Grand Canyon, who comes in off a win.

Grand Canyon put the finishing touches on their tenth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Lumberjacks as the Antelopes made off with a 80-58 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-24.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 88 points the game before, Cal Baptist faltered in their matchup on Thursday. They fell 71-57 to the Mavericks.

The Antelopes' win was their 17th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 26-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.9 points per game. As for the Lancers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season.

Going forward, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their 19th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-10 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a solid 7-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.