Halftime Report

Jackson State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against Cal Baptist.

Jackson State entered the matchup with 13 straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it 14. Can they turn things around, or will Cal Baptist hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Jackson State 0-12, Cal Baptist 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, Cal Baptist is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Jackson State Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fowler Events Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Cal Baptist finally turned things around against Fresno State on Saturday. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 86-69. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for the Lancers this season.

Dominique Daniels Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he went 11 for 18 en route to 29 points plus three steals. The matchup was his fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Adam Moussa, who scored seven points plus nine assists and five rebounds.

Cal Baptist was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Jackson State, who still haven't picked up a win after 12 games. They took a 68-50 bruising from Akron on Saturday. It was the first time this season that the Tigers let down their fans at home.

Despite the loss, Jackson State had strong showings from Delyle Williams, who had eight points along with four steals, and Tamarion Hoover, who scored six points. The dominant performance also gave Williams a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two).

Cal Baptist's victory ended an eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-6. As for Jackson State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Cal Baptist hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. It's a different story for Jackson State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.2. The only thing between Cal Baptist and another offensive beatdown is Jackson State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Going forward, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 4-8 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 2-0 ATS vs. Jackson State across their last two meetings.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a big 14.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lancers, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won all of the games they've played against Jackson State in the last 5 years.