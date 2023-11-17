Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Portland State 3-0, Cal Baptist 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will head out on the road to face off against the Cal Baptist Lancers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fowler Events Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Portland State waltzed into Sunday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Wildcats 70-53.

Meanwhile, the Lancers beat the Tigers 80-66 on Friday. With that victory, Cal Baptist brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Lancers, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Portland State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.