Who's Playing
Tarleton State Texans @ Cal Baptist Lancers
Current Records: Tarleton State 10-4, Cal Baptist 8-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
Tarleton State is 0-4 against Cal Baptist since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Fowler Events Center. Cal Baptist took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Tarleton State, who comes in off a win.
Last Thursday, the Texans narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Mavericks 78-76. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tarleton State.
Meanwhile, Cal Baptist's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Redhawks by a score of 48-46. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cal Baptist has scored all season.
The Texans have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Lancers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-7.
Tarleton State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.
Tarleton State was dealt a punishing 77-48 defeat at the hands of Cal Baptist in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Can Tarleton State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Cal Baptist is a 3.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 129.5 points.
Series History
Cal Baptist has won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last 3 years.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Cal Baptist 77 vs. Tarleton State 48
- Jan 20, 2022 - Cal Baptist 88 vs. Tarleton State 84
- Jan 16, 2021 - Cal Baptist 73 vs. Tarleton State 67
- Jan 15, 2021 - Cal Baptist 83 vs. Tarleton State 74