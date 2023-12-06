Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Utah Tech 4-3, Cal Baptist 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC clash at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at Fowler Events Center. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, the Trailblazers beat the Wolverines 65-53. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Utah Tech.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist entered their tilt with Southern Utah with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Lancers were the clear victor by a 91-66 margin over the Thunderbirds. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as Cal Baptist did.

Their wins bumped the Trailblazers to 4-3 and the Wolverines to 5-3.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a big 9-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lancers, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Utah Tech.