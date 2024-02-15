Who's Playing
Utah Valley Wolverines @ Cal Baptist Lancers
Current Records: Utah Valley 10-14, Cal Baptist 14-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
What to Know
Utah Valley has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fowler Events Center. Cal Baptist took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah Valley, who comes in off a win.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Utah Valley proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Wildcats 74-45 at home.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cal Baptist last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 85-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trailblazers.
The Wolverines' win bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Lancers, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-9.
Utah Valley is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Cal Baptist.
While only Cal Baptist took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Utah Valley.
Odds
Cal Baptist is a 3.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 134.5 points.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.
- Jan 04, 2024 - Utah Valley 65 vs. Cal Baptist 58
- Feb 08, 2023 - Utah Valley 71 vs. Cal Baptist 55
- Jan 11, 2023 - Utah Valley 71 vs. Cal Baptist 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Utah Valley 63 vs. Cal Baptist 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cal Baptist 75 vs. Utah Valley 73
- Jan 09, 2021 - Utah Valley 81 vs. Cal Baptist 77
- Jan 08, 2021 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Cal Baptist 50
- Feb 26, 2020 - Cal Baptist 73 vs. Utah Valley 66
- Jan 29, 2020 - Cal Baptist 65 vs. Utah Valley 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Utah Valley 64 vs. Cal Baptist 63