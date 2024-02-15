Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Utah Valley 10-14, Cal Baptist 14-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah Valley has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fowler Events Center. Cal Baptist took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah Valley, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Utah Valley proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Wildcats 74-45 at home.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cal Baptist last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 85-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trailblazers.

The Wolverines' win bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Lancers, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-9.

Utah Valley is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Cal Baptist.

While only Cal Baptist took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Utah Valley.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a 3.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.