Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Western Kentucky 9-3, Cal Baptist 7-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cal Baptist has been on the road for two straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Fowler Events Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.8% better than the opposition, a fact Cal Baptist proved on Saturday. They slipped by the Highlanders 70-69. The victory was just what Cal Baptist needed coming off of a 76-55 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky waltzed into their match Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Governors 65-64.

The Lancers' win bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Hilltoppers, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a 5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lancers, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.