Fortunes may be turning around for Cal Poly after losing 17 in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Cal Poly leads 37-35 over the Roadrunners.

Cal Poly came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 12-17, Cal Poly 4-25

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Cal-Baker. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Cal-Baker. will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Thursday, the Roadrunners earned a 70-57 victory over the Tritons.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 17th straight loss. They fell 83-75 to the Gauchos. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal Poly in their matchups with the Gauchos: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The Roadrunners' victory bumped their record up to 12-17. As for the Mustangs, they dropped their record down to 4-25 with that loss, which was their 14th straight on the road.

Cal-Baker. was able to grind out a solid win over the Mustangs when the teams last played back in January, winning 65-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal-Baker. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Cal-Baker. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

Cal-Baker. has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 6 years.