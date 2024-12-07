Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: CSNorthridge 6-3, Cal Poly 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Cal Poly is heading back home. They and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

Cal Poly will face CSNorthridge after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Thursday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159 points. Cal Poly took a 77-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC Davis. The Mustangs have struggled against the Aggies recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Cal Poly smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge entered their contest against UC Riverside on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. CSNorthridge took a 68-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC Riverside. The Matadors didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Cal Poly's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for CSNorthridge, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cal Poly has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Cal Poly came up short against CSNorthridge when the teams last played back in February, falling 78-65. Will Cal Poly have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

CSNorthridge has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.