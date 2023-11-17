Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: St. Thomas 2-1, Cal Poly 1-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the St. Thomas Tommies at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 17th at Fowler Events Center. Cal Poly might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Cal Poly found out the hard way. They took a 80-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cowboys.

Jarred Hyder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 54 points in their last match, St. Thomas made sure to put some points up on the board against North Central on Sunday. The Tommies took their game at home with ease, bagging a 100-54 win over the Rams. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-22.

The Mustangs now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Tommies, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Cal Poly will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Poly have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Cal Poly is a solid 7-point favorite against St. Thomas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

