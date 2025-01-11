Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: UCSB 10-5, Cal Poly 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Athletics Center -- San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $126.00

What to Know

UCSB is 10-0 against Cal Poly since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Athletics Center. The Mustangs are crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Gauchos will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, UCSB was able to grind out a solid win over Cal-Baker., taking the game 78-66.

UCSB was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cal-Baker. only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly suffered their biggest defeat since February 15, 2024 on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: Cal Poly lost to UC San Diego, and Cal Poly lost bad. The score wound up at 95-68.

UCSB pushed their record up to 10-5 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Cal Poly, their loss dropped their record down to 6-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCSB hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Cal Poly struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, UCSB is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep UCSB's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-8 record against the spread vs Cal Poly over their last ten matchups.

Odds

UCSB is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 5 years.