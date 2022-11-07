Who's Playing
Bethesda @ Cal Poly
What to Know
The Bethesda Flames and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off at 10 p.m. ET November 7th at Robert A. Mott Gym to kick off their 2022 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 1-9 last-season record, the Flames have set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, returning after a rocky 7-21 season, Cal Poly is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cal Poly have won both of the games they've played against Bethesda in the last eight years.
- Nov 27, 2020 - Cal Poly 100 vs. Bethesda 46
- Nov 19, 2016 - Cal Poly 69 vs. Bethesda 52