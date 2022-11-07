Who's Playing

Bethesda @ Cal Poly

What to Know

The Bethesda Flames and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off at 10 p.m. ET November 7th at Robert A. Mott Gym to kick off their 2022 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 1-9 last-season record, the Flames have set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, returning after a rocky 7-21 season, Cal Poly is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cal Poly have won both of the games they've played against Bethesda in the last eight years.