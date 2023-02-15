Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 9-16; Cal Poly 7-19

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 0-7 against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners since December of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Mustangs and Cal State Bakersfield will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Robert A. Mott Gym. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Cal Poly going off at just a 2-point favorite.

Cal Poly ended up a good deal behind the Northridge Matadors when they played this past Saturday, losing 64-53.

Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield came up short against the Long Beach State Beach this past Saturday, falling 79-69.

The losses put Cal Poly at 7-19 and the Roadrunners at 9-16. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mustangs are 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60 on average. Cal State Bakersfields have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

The Mustangs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Cal State Bakersfield have won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last nine years.