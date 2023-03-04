Who's Playing
California Riverside @ Cal Poly
Current Records: California Riverside 20-11; Cal Poly 7-23
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs haven't won a matchup against the California Riverside Highlanders since Jan. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Mustangs will play host again and welcome California Riverside to Robert A. Mott Gym, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 58-52 to the UC Davis Aggies.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders came up short against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday, falling 75-65.
Cal Poly is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Cal Poly, who are 14-13-1 against the spread.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Cal Poly was in the race but had to settle for second with an 83-78 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Highlanders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
California Riverside have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.
- Jan 16, 2023 - California Riverside 83 vs. Cal Poly 78
- Feb 19, 2022 - California Riverside 78 vs. Cal Poly 58
- Jan 13, 2022 - California Riverside 57 vs. Cal Poly 46
- Jan 16, 2021 - California Riverside 70 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Jan 15, 2021 - California Riverside 86 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Feb 22, 2020 - California Riverside 61 vs. Cal Poly 49
- Jan 23, 2020 - California Riverside 97 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Cal Poly 71 vs. California Riverside 45
- Jan 23, 2019 - California Riverside 74 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Mar 01, 2018 - California Riverside 72 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cal Poly 71 vs. California Riverside 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Cal Poly 84 vs. California Riverside 77
- Feb 04, 2017 - California Riverside 67 vs. Cal Poly 56
- Feb 13, 2016 - Cal Poly 86 vs. California Riverside 78
- Jan 28, 2016 - California Riverside 72 vs. Cal Poly 68