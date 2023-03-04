Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Cal Poly

Current Records: California Riverside 20-11; Cal Poly 7-23

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs haven't won a matchup against the California Riverside Highlanders since Jan. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Mustangs will play host again and welcome California Riverside to Robert A. Mott Gym, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 58-52 to the UC Davis Aggies.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders came up short against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday, falling 75-65.

Cal Poly is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Cal Poly, who are 14-13-1 against the spread.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Cal Poly was in the race but had to settle for second with an 83-78 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Highlanders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

California Riverside have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.