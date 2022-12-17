Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: Abilene Christian 6-5; Cal State Bakersfield 4-5

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats will square off against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Icardo Center. Abilene Christian will be strutting in after a win while Cal State Bakersfield will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at home on Saturday as they won 83-64.

Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield came up short against the San Jose State Spartans last week, falling 58-48.

Abilene Christian is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Abilene Christian's victory brought them up to 6-5 while the Roadrunners' defeat pulled them down to 4-5. The Wildcats are 2-3 after wins this year, and Cal State Bakersfield is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Abilene Christian won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.