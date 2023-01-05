Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-7; Cal State Bakersfield 4-9

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are 6-0 against the Cal Poly Mustangs since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Roadrunners and Cal Poly will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Cal State Bakersfield going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Cal State Bakersfield was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 79-75 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly came up short against the Hawaii Warriors on Saturday, falling 57-48.

Cal State Bakersfield is now 4-9 while the Mustangs sit at 7-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Roadrunners are 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.8 on average. Cal Polies have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Roadrunners are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal State Bakersfield have won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last nine years.