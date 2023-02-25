Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 17-12; Cal State Bakersfield 10-18

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners haven't won a contest against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since Jan. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Roadrunners and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while Cal State Bakersfield will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cal State Bakersfield came up short against the Northridge Matadors on Thursday, falling 75-68.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton didn't have too much trouble with the Santa Barbara Gauchos on the road on Monday as they won 74-60.

Cal State Bakersfield found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 76-46 punch to the gut against Cal State Fullerton in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Roadrunners will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won four out of their last six games against Cal State Bakersfield.