Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ Cal State Bakersfield
Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 17-12; Cal State Bakersfield 10-18
What to Know
The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners haven't won a contest against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since Jan. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Roadrunners and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while Cal State Bakersfield will be stumbling in from a loss.
Cal State Bakersfield came up short against the Northridge Matadors on Thursday, falling 75-68.
Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton didn't have too much trouble with the Santa Barbara Gauchos on the road on Monday as they won 74-60.
Cal State Bakersfield found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 76-46 punch to the gut against Cal State Fullerton in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Roadrunners will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won four out of their last six games against Cal State Bakersfield.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Cal State Fullerton 76 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 46
- Feb 05, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 61
- Dec 30, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 73 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Cal State Bakersfield 83 vs. Cal State Fullerton 73
- Jan 29, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 90 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 84
- Mar 21, 2019 - Cal State Bakersfield 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 58