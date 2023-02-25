Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 17-12; Cal State Bakersfield 10-18

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners haven't won a matchup against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since Jan. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while the Roadrunners will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cal State Bakersfield came up short against the Northridge Matadors on Thursday, falling 75-68.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Cal State Fullerton and the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Cal State Fullerton wrapped it up with a 74-60 victory on the road.

Cal State Bakersfield is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 6-12 ATS when expected to lose.

The Roadrunners suffered a grim 76-46 defeat to the Titans in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Cal State Bakersfield will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Odds

The Titans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won four out of their last six games against Cal State Bakersfield.