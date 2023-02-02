Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: California Riverside 15-7; Cal State Bakersfield 6-15

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the California Riverside Highlanders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2021. Cal State Bakersfield and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Icardo Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a victory while Cal State Bakersfield will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Cal State Bakersfield as they fell 72-69 to the Hawaii Warriors on Sunday.

Meanwhile, California Riverside was able to grind out a solid victory over the UC San Diego Tritons this past Saturday, winning 72-65.

The Roadrunners ended up a good deal behind California Riverside when they played in the teams' previous meeting last December, losing 71-59. Maybe Cal State Bakersfield will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California Riverside have won four out of their last six games against Cal State Bakersfield.