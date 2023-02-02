Who's Playing
California Riverside @ Cal State Bakersfield
Current Records: California Riverside 15-7; Cal State Bakersfield 6-15
What to Know
The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the California Riverside Highlanders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2021. Cal State Bakersfield and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Icardo Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a victory while Cal State Bakersfield will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was close but no cigar for Cal State Bakersfield as they fell 72-69 to the Hawaii Warriors on Sunday.
Meanwhile, California Riverside was able to grind out a solid victory over the UC San Diego Tritons this past Saturday, winning 72-65.
The Roadrunners ended up a good deal behind California Riverside when they played in the teams' previous meeting last December, losing 71-59. Maybe Cal State Bakersfield will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
California Riverside have won four out of their last six games against Cal State Bakersfield.
- Dec 29, 2022 - California Riverside 71 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 59
- Feb 17, 2022 - California Riverside 79 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - California Riverside 65 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 64
- Jan 23, 2021 - California Riverside 70 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 63
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cal State Bakersfield 47 vs. California Riverside 45
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cal State Bakersfield 67 vs. California Riverside 48