Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: Fresno State 3-7; Cal State Bakersfield 4-6

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners in a holiday battle at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Icardo Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Fresno State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 59-53 to the Sacramento State Hornets. One thing holding the Bulldogs back was the mediocre play of forward Isaih Moore, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Fresno State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Fresno State at 3-7 and Cal State Bakersfield at 4-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are 348th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.1 on average. The Roadrunners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State have won two out of their last three games against Cal State Bakersfield.