Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: Long Beach State 14-11; Cal State Bakersfield 9-15

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are 1-3 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. The Roadrunners should still be riding high after a win, while the Beach will be looking to right the ship.

Cal State Bakersfield strolled past the Northridge Matadors with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 73-58.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Long Beach State as they fell 75-72 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Thursday.

Cal State Bakersfield is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-10 ATS when expected to lose.

Long Beach State's loss took them down to 14-11 while Cal State Bakersfield's victory pulled them up to 9-15. We'll see if the Beach can steal the Roadrunners' luck or if Cal State Bakersfield records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beach are a solid 6-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Long Beach State have won three out of their last four games against Cal State Bakersfield.