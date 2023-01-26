Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Cal State Bakersfield

Current Records: UC Davis 12-8; Cal State Bakersfield 6-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are heading back home. The Roadrunners and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Icardo Center. UC Davis should still be riding high after a win, while Cal State Bakersfield will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Cal State Bakersfield and the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Saturday was not particularly close, with Cal State Bakersfield falling 76-58.

Meanwhile, UC Davis came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday, sneaking past 65-63.

Cal State Bakersfield is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-9 ATS when expected to lose.

The Roadrunners ended up a good deal behind the Aggies when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 67-48. Maybe Cal State Bakersfield will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Davis have won all of the games they've played against Cal State Bakersfield in the last nine years.