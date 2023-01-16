Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 6-11; Cal State Fullerton 9-9

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Titans and the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Titan Gym. Cal State Bakersfield will be strutting in after a win while Cal State Fullerton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Cal State Fullerton as they fell 83-79 to the UC Davis Aggies this past Saturday.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Cal State Bakersfield and the UC San Diego Tritons clashed this past Saturday, but Cal State Bakersfield ultimately edged out the opposition 56-52.

Cal State Fullerton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Titans didn't have too much trouble with the Roadrunners at home when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they won 75-61. Will Cal State Fullerton repeat their success, or does Cal State Bakersfield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Titans are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won three out of their last five games against Cal State Bakersfield.