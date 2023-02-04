Who's Playing
California Riverside @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: California Riverside 15-8; Cal State Fullerton 12-12
What to Know
The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the California Riverside Highlanders are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Titan Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Titans were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 70-67 to the Long Beach State Beach.
Meanwhile, California Riverside was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 82-76 to the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Cal State Fullerton is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. If their 14-7-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Cal State Fullerton had enough points to win and then some against California Riverside in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their matchup 77-62. Will Cal State Fullerton repeat their success, or do the Highlanders have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won seven out of their last 13 games against California Riverside.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Cal State Fullerton 77 vs. California Riverside 62
- Mar 03, 2022 - California Riverside 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 72
- Jan 29, 2022 - California Riverside 67 vs. Cal State Fullerton 54
- Feb 05, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 61 vs. California Riverside 48
- Jan 11, 2020 - California Riverside 65 vs. Cal State Fullerton 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 77 vs. California Riverside 54
- Jan 17, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 69 vs. California Riverside 61
- Feb 21, 2018 - California Riverside 69 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Jan 03, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 68 vs. California Riverside 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 56 vs. California Riverside 55
- Jan 18, 2017 - California Riverside 71 vs. Cal State Fullerton 63
- Jan 30, 2016 - California Riverside 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 71
- Jan 07, 2016 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. California Riverside 73