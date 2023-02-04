Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: California Riverside 15-8; Cal State Fullerton 12-12

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the California Riverside Highlanders are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Titan Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Titans were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 70-67 to the Long Beach State Beach.

Meanwhile, California Riverside was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 82-76 to the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cal State Fullerton is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. If their 14-7-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Cal State Fullerton had enough points to win and then some against California Riverside in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their matchup 77-62. Will Cal State Fullerton repeat their success, or do the Highlanders have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won seven out of their last 13 games against California Riverside.