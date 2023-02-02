Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: Long Beach State 12-10; Cal State Fullerton 12-11
What to Know
The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Titan Gym. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Titans took their matchup against the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday by a conclusive 65-36 score.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Long Beach State sidestepped the UC Davis Aggies for a 75-72 win.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Cal State Fullerton was in the race but had to settle for second with a 72-67 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won nine out of their last 16 games against Long Beach State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Long Beach State 72 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Mar 12, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 72 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Feb 08, 2022 - Long Beach State 71 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. Long Beach State 72
- Jan 08, 2021 - Long Beach State 82 vs. Cal State Fullerton 80
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. Long Beach State 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 66 vs. Long Beach State 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 85 vs. Long Beach State 82
- Jan 19, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 92 vs. Long Beach State 90
- Mar 08, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 76 vs. Long Beach State 74
- Feb 24, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Long Beach State 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 74 vs. Long Beach State 69
- Jan 26, 2017 - Long Beach State 76 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Mar 02, 2016 - Long Beach State 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 73
- Feb 20, 2016 - Long Beach State 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 57