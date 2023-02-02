Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Long Beach State 12-10; Cal State Fullerton 12-11

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Titan Gym. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Titans took their matchup against the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday by a conclusive 65-36 score.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Long Beach State sidestepped the UC Davis Aggies for a 75-72 win.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Cal State Fullerton was in the race but had to settle for second with a 72-67 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won nine out of their last 16 games against Long Beach State.