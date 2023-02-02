Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: Long Beach State 12-10; Cal State Fullerton 12-11
What to Know
The Long Beach State Beach and the Cal State Fullerton Titans are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Titan Gym. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It was a close one, but on Saturday Long Beach State sidestepped the UC Davis Aggies for a 75-72 win.
Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton made easy work of the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday and carried off a 65-36 victory.
The Beach are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Long Beach State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Cal State Fullerton in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Long Beach State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cal State Fullerton have won nine out of their last 16 games against Long Beach State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Long Beach State 72 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Mar 12, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 72 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Feb 08, 2022 - Long Beach State 71 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. Long Beach State 72
- Jan 08, 2021 - Long Beach State 82 vs. Cal State Fullerton 80
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 75 vs. Long Beach State 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 66 vs. Long Beach State 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 85 vs. Long Beach State 82
- Jan 19, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 92 vs. Long Beach State 90
- Mar 08, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 76 vs. Long Beach State 74
- Feb 24, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Long Beach State 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 74 vs. Long Beach State 69
- Jan 26, 2017 - Long Beach State 76 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Mar 02, 2016 - Long Beach State 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 73
- Feb 20, 2016 - Long Beach State 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 57