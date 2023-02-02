Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Long Beach State 12-10; Cal State Fullerton 12-11

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach and the Cal State Fullerton Titans are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Titan Gym. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Long Beach State sidestepped the UC Davis Aggies for a 75-72 win.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton made easy work of the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday and carried off a 65-36 victory.

The Beach are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Long Beach State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Cal State Fullerton in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Long Beach State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won nine out of their last 16 games against Long Beach State.