Who's Playing
Santa Barbara @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: Santa Barbara 9-2; Cal State Fullerton 6-6
What to Know
The Cal State Fullerton Titans won both of their matches against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last season (79-73 and 67-58) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Cal State Fullerton will play host again and welcome Santa Barbara to Titan Gym, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Titans are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Cal State Fullerton beat the Sacramento State Hornets 59-49 last week.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Santa Barbara in a 61-50 win over the App. State Mountaineers last Wednesday.
Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Titans to 6-6 and the Gauchos to 9-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
Odds
The Gauchos are a 5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Santa Barbara have won nine out of their last 15 games against Cal State Fullerton.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 67 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. Santa Barbara 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Jan 01, 2021 - Santa Barbara 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 63
- Mar 05, 2020 - Santa Barbara 55 vs. Cal State Fullerton 53
- Feb 20, 2020 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 66
- Mar 16, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 64 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Feb 23, 2019 - Santa Barbara 82 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Jan 24, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Santa Barbara 60
- Jan 25, 2018 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - Santa Barbara 83 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Mar 02, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 65 vs. Santa Barbara 54
- Feb 02, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. Santa Barbara 53
- Feb 27, 2016 - Santa Barbara 80 vs. Cal State Fullerton 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Santa Barbara 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 68