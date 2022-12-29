Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: Santa Barbara 9-2; Cal State Fullerton 6-6

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans won both of their matches against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last season (79-73 and 67-58) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Cal State Fullerton will play host again and welcome Santa Barbara to Titan Gym, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Titans are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Cal State Fullerton beat the Sacramento State Hornets 59-49 last week.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Santa Barbara in a 61-50 win over the App. State Mountaineers last Wednesday.

Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Titans to 6-6 and the Gauchos to 9-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a 5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Barbara have won nine out of their last 15 games against Cal State Fullerton.