Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Cal State Fullerton

Current Records: UC Irvine 13-6; Cal State Fullerton 10-11

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Anteaters and the Cal State Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Titan Gym. UC Irvine is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

UC Irvine beat the Hawaii Warriors 76-68 last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Northridge Matadors.

UC Irvine's win brought them up to 13-6 while Cal State Fullerton's loss pulled them down to 10-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Anteaters come into the matchup boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Titans have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if UC Irvine's 5.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Anteaters are a slight 2-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Cal State Fullerton.