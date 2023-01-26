Who's Playing
UC Irvine @ Cal State Fullerton
Current Records: UC Irvine 13-6; Cal State Fullerton 10-11
What to Know
The UC Irvine Anteaters have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Anteaters and the Cal State Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Titan Gym. UC Irvine is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
UC Irvine beat the Hawaii Warriors 76-68 last Thursday.
Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Northridge Matadors.
UC Irvine's win brought them up to 13-6 while Cal State Fullerton's loss pulled them down to 10-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Anteaters come into the matchup boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Titans have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if UC Irvine's 5.50% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Anteaters are a slight 2-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Cal State Fullerton.
- Jan 11, 2023 - UC Irvine 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Feb 24, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 66 vs. UC Irvine 64
- Jan 20, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 65 vs. UC Irvine 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Cal State Fullerton 67 vs. UC Irvine 64
- Feb 19, 2021 - UC Irvine 89 vs. Cal State Fullerton 78
- Feb 01, 2020 - UC Irvine 91 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Jan 15, 2020 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Mar 17, 2019 - UC Irvine 92 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Feb 06, 2019 - UC Irvine 60 vs. Cal State Fullerton 53
- Jan 12, 2019 - UC Irvine 63 vs. Cal State Fullerton 46
- Mar 11, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 71 vs. UC Irvine 55
- Feb 03, 2018 - UC Irvine 63 vs. Cal State Fullerton 58
- Jan 11, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 67 vs. UC Irvine 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 56 vs. UC Irvine 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - UC Irvine 87 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Feb 17, 2016 - UC Irvine 96 vs. Cal State Fullerton 77
- Jan 20, 2016 - UC Irvine 72 vs. Cal State Fullerton 59