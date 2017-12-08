How to watch Cal vs. San Diego State: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

Under the direction of first-year coach Brian Dutcher, San Diego State has been a pleasant surprise in the early going this season. The Aztecs sit at 7-2 entering the weekend, and welcome the Cal Golden Bears into the Viejas Arena in San Diego on Saturday.

Cal, on the other hand, is struggling to find its rhythm under its own first coach in Wyking Jones. The Golden Bears (3-6) project as one of the bottom tier teams in the Pac-12 this season, and thus far they've struggled against teams in the top 100 of the KenPom rankings. They're also coming off an egregious loss to Central Arkansas and have virtually no momentum entering this contest. They'll need a herculean effort from junior guard Don Coleman and Kentucky transfer Marcus Lee to prevent this one from getting out of hand.

Viewing information

When: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET



Where: Viejas Arena in San Diego, California



TV: CBS Sports Network



LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers.

LIVE stats: GameTracker

