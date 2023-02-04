Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ California Baptist

Current Records: Abilene Christian 12-11; California Baptist 13-10

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats and the California Baptist Lancers are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at CBU Events Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while California Baptist will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Abilene Christian didn't have too much trouble with the Seattle Redhawks on the road on Wednesday as they won 83-68.

Meanwhile, California Baptist was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Abilene Christian is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Abilene Christian's victory brought them up to 12-11 while the Lancers' loss pulled them down to 13-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats come into the contest boasting the seventh most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.2. On the other end of the spectrum, California Baptist is stumbling into the matchup with the 34th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Abilene Christian won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.