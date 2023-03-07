Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ California Baptist

Regular Season Records: Abilene Christian 13-16; California Baptist 16-15

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers and the Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 7 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. California Baptist is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Lancers came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past Friday, falling 81-71.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Wildcats and the Sam Houston Bearkats this past Friday was not particularly close, with Abilene Christian falling 72-54.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: California Baptist is stumbling into the contest with the 26th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for California Baptist, Abilene Christian enters the contest with 17.7 takeaways on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $102.00

Odds

The Lancers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Abilene Christian have won both of the games they've played against California Baptist in the last six years.