Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ California Baptist

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers and the Long Beach State Beach are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET Monday at CBU Events Center. While California Baptist was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-16. Long Beach State ended up 20-13 last season and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Brigham Young Cougars 93-72.

The Lancers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

California Baptist won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.