Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ California Baptist

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach and the California Baptist Lancers will face off at 10 p.m. ET November 7th at CBU Events Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Beach ended up 20-13 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Brigham Young Cougars 93-72. Meanwhile, California Baptist was on the positive side of .500 (18-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California

CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California Baptist won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.