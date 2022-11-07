Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ California Baptist
What to Know
The Long Beach State Beach and the California Baptist Lancers will face off at 10 p.m. ET November 7th at CBU Events Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Beach ended up 20-13 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Brigham Young Cougars 93-72. Meanwhile, California Baptist was on the positive side of .500 (18-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
California Baptist won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Jan 23, 2021 - California Baptist 96 vs. Long Beach State 75