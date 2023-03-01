Who's Playing
UTRGV @ California Baptist
Current Records: UTRGV 15-15; California Baptist 15-14
What to Know
The UTRGV Vaqueros have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. UTRGV and the California Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at CBU Events Center. The Vaqueros should still be riding high after a victory, while California Baptist will be looking to right the ship.
Things were close when UTRGV and the Tarleton State Texans clashed this past Saturday, but UTRGV ultimately edged out the opposition 99-95.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for California Baptist as they lost 80-58 to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Sunday.
UTRGV have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on UTRGV's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Vaqueros' win brought them up to 15-15 while the Lancers' loss pulled them down to 15-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UTRGV is stumbling into the game with the 361st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.4 on average. California Baptist has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 41st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CBU Events Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
California Baptist have won four out of their last seven games against UTRGV.
- Jan 28, 2023 - UTRGV 64 vs. California Baptist 58
- Mar 08, 2022 - California Baptist 81 vs. UTRGV 80
- Feb 12, 2022 - California Baptist 80 vs. UTRGV 72
- Mar 07, 2020 - UTRGV 79 vs. California Baptist 76
- Jan 02, 2020 - California Baptist 76 vs. UTRGV 67
- Mar 07, 2019 - California Baptist 82 vs. UTRGV 79
- Jan 05, 2019 - UTRGV 81 vs. California Baptist 74