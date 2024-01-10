Who's Playing
Colorado Buffaloes @ California Golden Bears
Current Records: Colorado 11-4, California 5-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
California will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The California Golden Bears and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Colorado took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on California, who comes in off a win.
California's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bruins by a score of 66-57.
Jaylon Tyson was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Colorado last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Sun Devils by a score of 76-73. Colorado has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.
Despite their defeat, Colorado saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hadley has scored all season. Another player making a difference was KJ Simpson, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds.
The Golden Bears' win ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-10. As for the Buffaloes, their loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 11-4.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
California came up short against Colorado when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 59-46. Will California have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Colorado is a 3.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Buffaloes slightly, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 149.5 points.
Series History
Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against California.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Colorado 59 vs. California 46
- Dec 31, 2022 - California 80 vs. Colorado 76
- Feb 17, 2022 - Colorado 70 vs. California 62
- Mar 11, 2021 - Colorado 61 vs. California 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - California 71 vs. Colorado 62
- Jan 14, 2021 - Colorado 89 vs. California 60
- Feb 27, 2020 - California 76 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Colorado 71 vs. California 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colorado 56 vs. California 51
- Jan 24, 2019 - Colorado 68 vs. California 59