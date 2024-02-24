Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Oregon 18-8, California 12-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Oregon is 9-1 against the Golden Bears since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Oregon will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Thursday, the Ducks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinal, taking the game 78-65. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Oregon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oregon to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jackson Shelstad, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Jadrian Tracey was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears beat the Beavers 81-73 on Thursday. With that victory, California brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

California can attribute much of their success to Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Aimaq didn't help California's cause all that much against the Huskies on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Jalen Celestine, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

The Ducks are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-8 record this season. As for the Golden Bears, their win bumped their record up to 12-15.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oregon beat the Golden Bears 80-73 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oregon since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oregon is a slight 2-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 9 out of their last 10 games against California.