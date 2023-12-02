Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Santa Clara 7-1, California 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will head out on the road to face off against the California Golden Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. California took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Santa Clara, who comes in off a win.

Santa Clara has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 23 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 106-69 victory over the Oaks at home. The win was just what Santa Clara needed coming off of a 86-56 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, California's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 76-67 to the Aztecs.

Fardaws Aimaq put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 18 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Even though they lost, California were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Diego State only pulled down seven.

The Broncos pushed their record up to 7-1 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.2 points per game. As for the Golden Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Santa Clara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Santa Clara beat California 71-62 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Santa Clara since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

California and Santa Clara both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.