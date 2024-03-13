Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Stanford 13-17, California 13-18

How To Watch

What to Know

California and Stanford are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. The California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest. Stanford does have the home-court advantage, but California is expected to win by 2.5 points.

California's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-58 to the Cardinal. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points California has scored all season.

California's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Fardaws Aimaq, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds, and Jaylon Tyson who scored 15 points along with two steals. Aimaq continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for California was Jalen Cone's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

California struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Stanford racked up 15 assists.

The Golden Bears dropped their record down to 13-18 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Cardinal, their win bumped their record up to 13-17.

California suffered a grim 80-58 defeat to Stanford in their previous meeting on Thursday. Can California avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stanford is a slight 2.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

California and Stanford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.