Who's Playing
Stanford Cardinal @ California Golden Bears
Current Records: Stanford 13-17, California 13-18
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
California and Stanford are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. The California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest. Stanford does have the home-court advantage, but California is expected to win by 2.5 points.
California's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-58 to the Cardinal. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points California has scored all season.
California's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Fardaws Aimaq, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds, and Jaylon Tyson who scored 15 points along with two steals. Aimaq continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for California was Jalen Cone's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
California struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Stanford racked up 15 assists.
The Golden Bears dropped their record down to 13-18 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Cardinal, their win bumped their record up to 13-17.
California suffered a grim 80-58 defeat to Stanford in their previous meeting on Thursday. Can California avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Stanford is a slight 2.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 150.5 points.
Series History
California and Stanford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Stanford 80 vs. California 58
- Jan 26, 2024 - California 73 vs. Stanford 71
- Jan 28, 2023 - Stanford 75 vs. California 46
- Jan 06, 2023 - California 92 vs. Stanford 70
- Feb 26, 2022 - California 53 vs. Stanford 39
- Feb 01, 2022 - Stanford 57 vs. California 50
- Mar 10, 2021 - California 76 vs. Stanford 58
- Feb 07, 2021 - Stanford 76 vs. California 70
- Feb 04, 2021 - Stanford 70 vs. California 55
- Mar 11, 2020 - California 63 vs. Stanford 51