Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Stanford 7-2, California 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

California is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Stanford Cardinal will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

California is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They fell 98-93 to Missouri on Tuesday. The Golden Bears were up 51-33 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Andrej Stojakovic, who went 9 for 13 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Rytis Petraitis, who had 17 points in addition to five assists and three steals.

Even though they lost, California smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Stanford's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 77-63 victory over Utah Valley on Tuesday.

Among those leading the charge was Jaylen Blakes, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 17 rebounds.

The loss snapped California's winning streak at four games and leaves them with a 6-2 record. As for Stanford, their win bumped their record up to 7-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: California has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Stanford, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given California's sizable advantage in that area, Stanford will need to find a way to close that gap.

California came up short against Stanford in their previous meeting back in March, falling 87-76. Will California have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Stanford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against California.