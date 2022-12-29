Who's Playing
Cal State Bakersfield @ California Riverside
Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 4-7; California Riverside 7-5
What to Know
The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the California Riverside Highlanders last season on scores of 64-65 and 69-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Cal State Bakersfield and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a win while Cal State Bakersfield will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Cal State Bakersfield came up short against the Fresno State Bulldogs last Tuesday, falling 56-48. Guard Kaleb Higgins (18 points) was the top scorer for Cal State Bakersfield.
Meanwhile, the Portland Pilots typically have all the answers at home, but last week California Riverside proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for California Riverside in a 76-65 victory over Portland. The top scorers for California Riverside were guard Zyon Pullin (19 points) and forward Lachlan Olbrich (17 points).
Cal State Bakersfield have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take the Roadrunners against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Cal State Bakersfield is now 4-7 while California Riverside sits at 7-5. The Highlanders are 3-3 after wins this season, and Cal State Bakersfield is 2-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
California Riverside have won three out of their last five games against Cal State Bakersfield.
- Feb 17, 2022 - California Riverside 79 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - California Riverside 65 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 64
- Jan 23, 2021 - California Riverside 70 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 63
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cal State Bakersfield 47 vs. California Riverside 45
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cal State Bakersfield 67 vs. California Riverside 48