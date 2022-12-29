Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ California Riverside

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 4-7; California Riverside 7-5

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the California Riverside Highlanders last season on scores of 64-65 and 69-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Cal State Bakersfield and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a win while Cal State Bakersfield will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cal State Bakersfield came up short against the Fresno State Bulldogs last Tuesday, falling 56-48. Guard Kaleb Higgins (18 points) was the top scorer for Cal State Bakersfield.

Meanwhile, the Portland Pilots typically have all the answers at home, but last week California Riverside proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for California Riverside in a 76-65 victory over Portland. The top scorers for California Riverside were guard Zyon Pullin (19 points) and forward Lachlan Olbrich (17 points).

Cal State Bakersfield have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take the Roadrunners against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Cal State Bakersfield is now 4-7 while California Riverside sits at 7-5. The Highlanders are 3-3 after wins this season, and Cal State Bakersfield is 2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

California Riverside have won three out of their last five games against Cal State Bakersfield.