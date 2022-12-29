Who's Playing
Cal State Bakersfield @ California Riverside
Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 4-7; California Riverside 7-5
What to Know
The California Riverside Highlanders won both of their matches against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners last season (65-64 and 79-69) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. California Riverside has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Cal State Bakersfield at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a win while the Roadrunners will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Portland Pilots typically have all the answers at home, but last week California Riverside proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for California Riverside in a 76-65 victory over Portland. The top scorers for California Riverside were guard Zyon Pullin (19 points) and forward Lachlan Olbrich (17 points).
Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield came up short against the Fresno State Bulldogs last Tuesday, falling 56-48. Guard Kaleb Higgins (18 points) was the top scorer for Cal State Bakersfield.
California Riverside's victory brought them up to 7-5 while Cal State Bakersfield's loss pulled them down to 4-7. The Highlanders are 3-3 after wins this season, and the Roadrunners are 2-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
California Riverside have won three out of their last five games against Cal State Bakersfield.
- Feb 17, 2022 - California Riverside 79 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - California Riverside 65 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 64
- Jan 23, 2021 - California Riverside 70 vs. Cal State Bakersfield 63
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cal State Bakersfield 47 vs. California Riverside 45
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cal State Bakersfield 67 vs. California Riverside 48