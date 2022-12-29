Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ California Riverside

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 4-7; California Riverside 7-5

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders won both of their matches against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners last season (65-64 and 79-69) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. California Riverside has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Cal State Bakersfield at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a win while the Roadrunners will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Portland Pilots typically have all the answers at home, but last week California Riverside proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for California Riverside in a 76-65 victory over Portland. The top scorers for California Riverside were guard Zyon Pullin (19 points) and forward Lachlan Olbrich (17 points).

Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield came up short against the Fresno State Bulldogs last Tuesday, falling 56-48. Guard Kaleb Higgins (18 points) was the top scorer for Cal State Bakersfield.

California Riverside's victory brought them up to 7-5 while Cal State Bakersfield's loss pulled them down to 4-7. The Highlanders are 3-3 after wins this season, and the Roadrunners are 2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California Riverside have won three out of their last five games against Cal State Bakersfield.