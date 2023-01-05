Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ California Riverside

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 7-7; California Riverside 9-5

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Cal State Fullerton Titans will be on the road. Cal State Fullerton and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Student Recreation Center. The Titans lost both of their matches to California Riverside last season on scores of 54-67 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

On Saturday, Cal State Fullerton wrapped up 2022 with a 64-52 victory over the Northridge Matadors.

Meanwhile, California Riverside escaped with a win on Saturday against the Long Beach State Beach by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Titans to 7-7 and the Highlanders to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Cal State Fullerton and California Riverside clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

California Riverside and Cal State Fullerton both have six wins in their last 12 games.