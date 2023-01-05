Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ California Riverside
Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 7-7; California Riverside 9-5
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Cal State Fullerton Titans will be on the road. Cal State Fullerton and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Student Recreation Center. The Titans lost both of their matches to California Riverside last season on scores of 54-67 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
On Saturday, Cal State Fullerton wrapped up 2022 with a 64-52 victory over the Northridge Matadors.
Meanwhile, California Riverside escaped with a win on Saturday against the Long Beach State Beach by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.
Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Titans to 7-7 and the Highlanders to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Cal State Fullerton and California Riverside clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
California Riverside and Cal State Fullerton both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Mar 03, 2022 - California Riverside 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 72
- Jan 29, 2022 - California Riverside 67 vs. Cal State Fullerton 54
- Feb 05, 2020 - Cal State Fullerton 61 vs. California Riverside 48
- Jan 11, 2020 - California Riverside 65 vs. Cal State Fullerton 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 77 vs. California Riverside 54
- Jan 17, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 69 vs. California Riverside 61
- Feb 21, 2018 - California Riverside 69 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Jan 03, 2018 - Cal State Fullerton 68 vs. California Riverside 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 56 vs. California Riverside 55
- Jan 18, 2017 - California Riverside 71 vs. Cal State Fullerton 63
- Jan 30, 2016 - California Riverside 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 71
- Jan 07, 2016 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. California Riverside 73