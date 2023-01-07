Who's Playing
Northridge @ California Riverside
Current Records: Northridge 3-11; California Riverside 9-6
What to Know
The California Riverside Highlanders won both of their matches against the Northridge Matadors last season (77-67 and 79-57) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. California Riverside and Northridge will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.
The matchup between California Riverside and the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with California Riverside falling 77-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Northridge came up short against the Long Beach State Beach on Thursday, falling 84-74.
This next game looks promising for California Riverside, who are favored by a full 10 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
Odds
The Highlanders are a big 10-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Northridge have won eight out of their last 14 games against California Riverside.
- Feb 24, 2022 - California Riverside 79 vs. Northridge 57
- Jan 22, 2022 - California Riverside 77 vs. Northridge 67
- Mar 06, 2021 - California Riverside 66 vs. Northridge 65
- Mar 05, 2021 - California Riverside 72 vs. Northridge 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northridge 61 vs. California Riverside 59
- Jan 16, 2020 - Northridge 80 vs. California Riverside 68
- Feb 27, 2019 - Northridge 70 vs. California Riverside 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Northridge 84 vs. California Riverside 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - California Riverside 69 vs. Northridge 62
- Jan 17, 2018 - Northridge 66 vs. California Riverside 57
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northridge 63 vs. California Riverside 59
- Jan 04, 2017 - Northridge 82 vs. California Riverside 76
- Feb 03, 2016 - Northridge 73 vs. California Riverside 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - California Riverside 75 vs. Northridge 72