Who's Playing

Northridge @ California Riverside

Current Records: Northridge 3-11; California Riverside 9-6

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders won both of their matches against the Northridge Matadors last season (77-67 and 79-57) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. California Riverside and Northridge will face off in a Big West battle at 8 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

The matchup between California Riverside and the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with California Riverside falling 77-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Northridge came up short against the Long Beach State Beach on Thursday, falling 84-74.

This next game looks promising for California Riverside, who are favored by a full 10 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Odds

The Highlanders are a big 10-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northridge have won eight out of their last 14 games against California Riverside.