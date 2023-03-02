Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ California Riverside

Current Records: UC Irvine 20-10; California Riverside 20-10

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders are 1-17 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Highlanders and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with California Riverside going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Last week, California Riverside narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Hawaii Warriors 54-52.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 72-67 to Hawaii.

California Riverside's victory brought them up to 20-10 while the Anteaters' loss pulled them down to an identical 20-10. The Highlanders are 12-7 after wins this year, and UC Irvine is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Irvine have won 17 out of their last 18 games against California Riverside.