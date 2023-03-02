Who's Playing
UC Irvine @ California Riverside
Current Records: UC Irvine 20-10; California Riverside 20-10
What to Know
The California Riverside Highlanders are 1-17 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Highlanders and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with California Riverside going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Last week, California Riverside narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Hawaii Warriors 54-52.
Meanwhile, UC Irvine was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 72-67 to Hawaii.
California Riverside's victory brought them up to 20-10 while the Anteaters' loss pulled them down to an identical 20-10. The Highlanders are 12-7 after wins this year, and UC Irvine is 6-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
Odds
The Highlanders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine have won 17 out of their last 18 games against California Riverside.
- Feb 11, 2023 - UC Irvine 83 vs. California Riverside 64
- Feb 10, 2022 - UC Irvine 66 vs. California Riverside 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - UC Irvine 68 vs. California Riverside 51
- Mar 12, 2021 - UC Irvine 78 vs. California Riverside 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UC Irvine 73 vs. California Riverside 67
- Feb 12, 2021 - California Riverside 86 vs. UC Irvine 65
- Feb 12, 2020 - UC Irvine 63 vs. California Riverside 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - UC Irvine 69 vs. California Riverside 53
- Mar 14, 2019 - UC Irvine 63 vs. California Riverside 44
- Mar 02, 2019 - UC Irvine 68 vs. California Riverside 47
- Jan 26, 2019 - UC Irvine 82 vs. California Riverside 64
- Feb 10, 2018 - UC Irvine 62 vs. California Riverside 52
- Jan 24, 2018 - UC Irvine 79 vs. California Riverside 40
- Mar 09, 2017 - UC Irvine 76 vs. California Riverside 67
- Mar 01, 2017 - UC Irvine 68 vs. California Riverside 56
- Feb 18, 2017 - UC Irvine 79 vs. California Riverside 60
- Mar 05, 2016 - UC Irvine 76 vs. California Riverside 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - UC Irvine 84 vs. California Riverside 68