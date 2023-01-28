Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ California Riverside

Current Records: UC San Diego 8-13; California Riverside 14-7

What to Know

A Big West battle is on tap between the UC San Diego Tritons and the California Riverside Highlanders at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Student Recreation Center. UC San Diego should still be feeling good after a win, while California Riverside will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Tritons beat the Northridge Matadors 65-57 on Thursday.

California Riverside lost a heartbreaker to the Hawaii Warriors when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for California Riverside as they fell 67-63 to Hawaii. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Highlanders had been the slight favorite coming in.

UC San Diego was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they fell 74-68 to California Riverside. Can UC San Diego avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

California Riverside have won four out of their last six games against UC San Diego.