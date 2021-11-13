Who's Playing

George Washington @ California-San Diego

Current Records: George Washington 1-1; California-San Diego 1-0

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to RIMAC at 10 p.m. ET Saturday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with George Washington going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The Colonials came up short against the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday, falling 71-64. One thing holding George Washington back was the mediocre play of James Bishop, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the California-San Diego Tritons and the California Golden Bears on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as California-San Diego wrapped it up with an 80-67 win on the road. Toni Rocak and Bryce Pope were among the main playmakers for California-San Diego as the former had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds and the latter had 18 points.

California-San Diego's victory lifted them to 1-0 while George Washington's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if California-San Diego can repeat their recent success or if the Colonials bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: RIMAC -- San Diego, California

RIMAC -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonials are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tritons as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.