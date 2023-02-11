Who's Playing

Arizona State @ California

Current Records: Arizona State 17-8; California 3-21

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the California Golden Bears will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with California winning the first 74-50 at home and ASU taking the second 71-44.

The Sun Devils sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-65 win over the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday. Four players on ASU scored in the double digits: guard DJ Horne (18), guard Frankie Collins (15), guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (13), and guard Devan Cambridge (10).

Meanwhile, a victory for California just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 85-62 walloping at the Arizona Wildcats' hands. California was surely aware of their 18.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard DeJuan Clayton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Sun Devils are now 17-8 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-21. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them eighth in college basketball. Less enviably, California has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State have won eight out of their last 13 games against California.