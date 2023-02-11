Who's Playing
Arizona State @ California
Current Records: Arizona State 17-8; California 3-21
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the California Golden Bears will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Haas Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with California winning the first 74-50 at home and ASU taking the second 71-44.
The Sun Devils sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-65 win over the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday. Four players on ASU scored in the double digits: guard DJ Horne (18), guard Frankie Collins (15), guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (13), and guard Devan Cambridge (10).
Meanwhile, a victory for California just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 85-62 walloping at the Arizona Wildcats' hands. California was surely aware of their 18.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard DeJuan Clayton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
The Sun Devils are now 17-8 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-21. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them eighth in college basketball. Less enviably, California has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Series History
Arizona State have won eight out of their last 13 games against California.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Arizona State 71 vs. California 44
- Jan 02, 2022 - California 74 vs. Arizona State 50
- Jan 28, 2021 - Arizona State 72 vs. California 68
- Dec 03, 2020 - Arizona State 70 vs. California 62
- Feb 16, 2020 - Arizona State 80 vs. California 75
- Feb 24, 2019 - Arizona State 69 vs. California 59
- Jan 09, 2019 - Arizona State 80 vs. California 66
- Mar 01, 2018 - Arizona State 84 vs. California 53
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arizona State 81 vs. California 73
- Feb 08, 2017 - California 68 vs. Arizona State 43
- Jan 01, 2017 - California 81 vs. Arizona State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - California 68 vs. Arizona State 65
- Jan 21, 2016 - California 75 vs. Arizona State 70