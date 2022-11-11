Who's Playing

Kansas State @ California

Current Records: Kansas State 1-0; California 0-1

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Haas Pavilion. K-State should still be riding high after a win, while the Golden Bears will be looking to regain their footing.

California came up short against the UC Davis Aggies on Monday, falling 75-65. Joel Brown wasn't much of a difference maker for California; Brown finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why K-State was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They claimed a resounding 93-59 victory over the UTRGV Vaqueros at home. Six players on K-State scored in the double digits: Markquis Nowell (14), Nae'Qwan Tomlin (14), Keyontae Johnson (13), Abayomi Iyiola (12), Ismael Massoud (10), and Desi Sills (10).

California's loss took them down to 0-1 while Kansas State's victory pulled them up to 1-0. On Monday the Wildcats relied heavily on Markquis Nowell, who had 14 points and seven assists. It will be up to California's defense to limit his damage on Friday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.